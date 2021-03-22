Estás leyendo: Arrimadas ratifica que el Gobierno de Castilla y León "funciona" tras fracasar la moción de censura del PSOE

Moción de Censura en Castilla y León Arrimadas ratifica que el Gobierno de Castilla y León "funciona" tras fracasar la moción de censura del PSOE

La líder de Cs ha recalcado que la moción de censura del PSOE estaba "fuera de lugar".

La presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, durante la reunión del Comité Permanente del partido, en Madrid (España), a 22 de marzo de 2021.
La presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, durante la reunión del Comité Permanente del partido, en Madrid (España), a 22 de marzo de 2021. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Madrid

La líder nacional de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, se ha felicitado este lunes del fracaso de la moción de censura impulsada por el PSOE en Castilla y León y ha subrayado que el gobierno regional "funciona" y que se está cumpliendo el pacto entre 'populares' y la formación naranja.

El pleno de las Cortes de Castilla y León ha rechazado la moción de censura encabezada por el socialista Luis Tudanca tras los 37 síes a favor, 35 del PSOE y 2 de Podemos-Equo, como estaba previsto y la abstención de los procuradores de UPL, Por Ávila y María Montero, la procuradora no adscrita que salió de Ciudadanos el viernes.

En un apunte en su cuenta personal de Twitter, la líder de Cs ha recalcado que la moción de censura del PSOE estaba "fuera de lugar" y ha incidido en que la formación naranja ha mantenido la disciplina de voto y el 'no' que había confirmado en todo momento.

"El Gobierno de Castilla y León funciona, está cumpliendo el pacto PP-Ciudadanos y realiza una gestión responsable y eficaz", ha subrayado Arrimadas, que ha agradecido al presidente de la Junta, el 'popular' Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, y al vicepresidente, su compañero de partido Francisco Igea, su trabajo en este sentido.

