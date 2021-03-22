Fracasa la moción de censura del PSOE en Castilla y León

Madrid
La moción de censura presentada por el PSOE contra el Gobierno de Castilla y León presidido por Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), con Francisco Igea (Cs) como vicepresidente, ha fracasado esta tarde en el Parlamento autonómico al no conseguir el socialista Luis Tudanca más que 37 de los 41 votos que necesitaba. Los 11 parlamentarios de Cs han votado 'no'.
En la votación, realizada por llamamiento de cada uno de los procuradores, han dado su apoyo al candidato socialista los 35 parlamentarios del PSOE y los dos de Podemos, mientras que en contra han votado los 25 del PP, los 11 de Cs y la única representante de Vox.
Han optado por la abstención los procuradores de UPL (1), de Por Ávila (1) y la no adscrita, ex de Cs, María Montero
