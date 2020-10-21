MADRID
María Jáuregui, la hija del exgobernador civil de Gipuzkoa del PSE Juan María Jáuregui que fue asesinado por ETA en el año 2000, ha rechazado la intervención del líder de la ultraderecha, Santiago Abascal, que ha usado su turno en la tribuna para leer la lista de los 857 asesinados por ETA, según la Fundación de Víctimas del Terrorismo, mientras sus diputados permanecían en pie en el hemiciclo.
"Es una falta de respeto a la memoria de mi aita que utilices su nombre. No sé si sabrás que mi aita luchó contra el franquismo y era un firme defensor del diálogo y la democracia", ha reclamado en un tuit tras la respuesta de Abascal a Bildu durante el debate de moción de censura de Vox contra el Gobierno. "No voy a permitir que manches su nombre. Basta ya de utilizar a las víctimas", ha zanjado.
Vox y el PP han utilizado sistemáticamente a las víctimas de la banda terrorista para hacer campaña. Así las cosas, durante su discurso de este miércoles en la Cámara Baja, Abascal ha vuelto a mencionar el nombre de ETA en varias ocasiones, a pesar de que hace nueve años la banda anunciara el fin de su actividad terrorista.
El diputado de EH Bildu Oskar Matute, en su turno de réplica, ha señalado que Abascal ha recurrido a "un golpe de efecto", en el que "ni siquiera es original" y ha recordado que en 2013 el diputado y presidente del PP en el País Vasco, Antonio Basagoiti, hizo lo mismo en un pleno en el Parlamento autonómico convocado por Bildu para hablar del "conflicto vasco".
Matute ha pedido que, como hizo entonces, respeto para todas las víctimas y "justicia y reparación" tanto para los asesinados por ETA "como para las víctimas de la violencia parapolicial".
