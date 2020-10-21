Estás leyendo: Aitor Esteban despacha la moción de Vox en un minuto: "No contribuiremos a darle protagonismo a esta patochada"

Moción de censura Aitor Esteban despacha la moción de Vox en un minuto: "No contribuiremos a darle protagonismo a esta patochada"

El portavoz del PNV destaca que la iniciativa de la ultraderecha sólo persigue lograr "minutos de televisión", y que su candidato, Santiago Abascal, es en realidad "el no candidato", ya que desempeña este rol porque otros potenciales candidatos les dieron "calabazas".

El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban. EFE

"El PNV no contribuirá a darle protagonismo a esta patochada de moción de censura". El portavoz del Partido Nacionalista Vasco, Aitor Esteban, que votará "no", ha despachado en apenas un minuto y 22 segundos su intervención en la moción de censura de Vox, este miércoles, en el Congreso de los Diputados.  

Pasadas las 18.00 horas, Esteban ha subido a la tribuna de oradores para negarse a "contribuir" al "uso espurio" que la formación ultraderechista está haciendo de esta herramienta constitucional. Otros portavoces también han reclamado ignorar a Santiago Abascal en esta jornada.

Esteban recuerda que Vox "no aspira a gobernar" ni a "conseguir el apoyo de ningún grupo", y que "no presenta programa"

Así, el portavoz del PNV ha recordado que la iniciativa sólo persigue lograr "minutos de televisión", y que Abascal es en realidad "el no candidato", ya que desempeña este rol porque otros potenciales candidatos les dieron "calabazas". A su vez, quien le ha precedido en el uso de la palabra en nombre de Vox ha sido el diputado Ignacio Garriga, candidato del partido a las próximas elecciones catalanas.

En la misma línea, Esteban ha recordado que Vox "no aspira a gobernar" ni a "conseguir el apoyo de ningún grupo", que "no presenta programa" -requisito de la moción de censura, que debe ser constructiva- y que apenas ha presentado "una mezcolanza de ideas contradictorias". 

Entre esas ideas, recordaba, la ultraderecha ha dejado claro que quiere "ilegalizar a partidos que no le gustan" -entre ellos el propio PNV-, y que todo esto tiene lugar "en mitad de una pandemia". "Puede pasar al siguiente turno, señora presidenta". 

