El concejal de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid Fernando Martínez Vidal ha tildado de "hijo de puta" al vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, después de que la formación que lidera aplaudiese las caceroladas al rey Felipe VI. Martínez Vidal, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, aseguró que le llamaba así en su uso de la libertad de expresión, "la que tú dices ejercer cuando promueves caceroladas a S.M. El Rey".

El concejal de Vox continúa diciendo que "la diferencia es que tú eres vicepresidente del Gobierno y le has prometido lealtad y yo a ti no te debo nada, mamarracho". Dicho comentario del concejal de Vox ha sido retuiteado por más de 2,3 millones de personas y le han dado a 'Me gusta' más de 6,3 millones.

Cabe recordar que desde la cuenta de Podemos se escribió tras la protesta en los balcones contra el rey que "en tiempos de crisis y combate se toma conciencia del valor de lo común, de lo público. Emociona escuchar las cacerolas que dicen #CoronaCiao".