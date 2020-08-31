madrid
El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de la Presidencia del Gobierno y el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) están investigando el "hackeo" de teléfonos móviles de ministros y altos cargos que ha tenido lugar durante el mes de agosto.
Así lo apunta una información de El Confidencial que han confirmado a Efe fuentes militares.
Uno de los afectados ha sido el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, cuyo móvil fue "hackeado" y quedó prácticamente bloqueado e inutilizado, añade la información del citado diario digital.
Otros ministros y cargos del Gobierno sufrieron ataques similares un que sólo en algunos casos se completó el "hackeo".
Los afectados recibieron mensajes que les pedían que pincharan en una dirección. Si lo hacían exponían todo el contenido del móvil a los atacantes, incluyendo contactos y todo el material almacenado. Además, a partir de ese momento los móviles quedaban bloqueados.
Según El Confidencial, los altos cargos del Ejecutivo han recibido indicaciones de seguridad para sus comunicaciones tras este ataque.
