Mónica García compaginará la Asamblea de Madrid con el hospital para seguir teniendo "un pie en la calle"

La diputada de Más Madrid a la Asamblea de Madrid Mónica García hace una declaración a la prensa antes de asistir a la primera jornada del debate de investidura de la presidenta electa a la Comunidad Isabel Díaz Ayuso este jueves.
La portavoz de Más Madrid en la Comunidad y líder de la oposición, Mónica García, compaginará la Asamblea de Madrid con su trabajo como anestesista en el hospital 12 de Octubre para seguir teniendo "un pie en la calle para reivindicar lo que realmente se está viviendo en la sociedad madrileña".

Lo ha confirmado la también coordinadora de Más Madrid Comunidad a su llegada al Pleno de la Asamblea, donde se ha comprometido a liderar una "oposición contundente y propositiva".

"No me voy a dedicar exclusivamente a la política, voy a volver al hospital cuando tengamos el grupo parlamentario organizado y cuando tengamos la estrategia de Más Madrid encauzada", ha revelado a la prensa.

Para García, compaginar las dos profesiones le ha dado "perspectiva en la forma de hacer política" y le ha hecho "tener un pie en la calle para reivindicar lo que realmente se está viviendo en la sociedad madrileña y, en este caso, en la sanidad, una de las más devastadas después de la pandemia".

