Montero confirma que Hacienda estudia la posible rebaja impositiva a la luz

precio de la luz

La ministra ha recordado que las decisiones en ese sentido, de las que informará cuando se tomen, requerirán del acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros e incluso, si hubiera modificaciones legales, de las Cortes Generales.

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, da una rueda de prensa tras la reunión mantenida entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente andaluz, Juanma Moreno, en el Palacio de la Moncloa, este jueves. JJ.Guillén / EFE
La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, da una rueda de prensa tras la reunión mantenida entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente andaluz, Juanma Moreno, en el Palacio de la Moncloa, este jueves. JJ.Guillén / EFE

Agencia EFE

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha dicho que es su ministerio "el que está trabajando y el que sabe cuál es la propuesta que se puede poner encima de la mesa" acerca de una rebaja impositiva a la electricidad, después de que el ministro de Consumo haya avanzado que el Gobierno se plantea rebajar el IVA.

En una rueda de prensa en Moncloa, Montero ha confirmado así este jueves que el Gobierno se plantea esa rebaja impositiva para contribuir a una disminución del precio de la luz, como ya avanzó el miércoles la ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, en una comparecencia parlamentaria.

Y respecto a la posibilidad de rebajar el IVA a la electricidad del 21 al 10%, según ha indicado el titular de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, este jueves en otra comparecencia en el Congreso, Montero ha apuntado que es Hacienda el ministerio que trabaja en la cuestión y que no le gusta "especular" sobre cuestiones de ese tipo, por lo que informará "cuando el trabajo esté finalizado y revisada toda la fiscalidad en torno a la electricidad".

Ha recordado que las decisiones en ese sentido, de las que informará cuando se tomen, requerirán del acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros e incluso, si hubiera modificaciones legales, de las Cortes Generales.

