MadridActualizado:
El Gobierno ha dado este martes el pistoletazo de salida para la preparación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2020. La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, ha convocado este viernes una reunión del Consejo de Política Fiscal y Financiera, en el que participan los Gobiernos de las comunidades autónomas.
En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Montero ha asegurado que esta misma tarde tramitarán la citación formal a todas las autonomías, y ha insistido en que es "urgente" que España cuente con nuevas cuentas públicas. El Ejecutivo prevé cerrarlas antes del verano.
Así, la ministra portavoz ha detallado que en ese encuentro, tras el que prevé comparecer ante la prensa, comunicará a los representantes de las comunidades autónomas la senda de déficit para el periodo 2020-2023, un paso necesario para la posterior presentación de las cuentas públicas. No ha querido anticipar cifras, y ha incidido en que primero debe comunicar los planes del Ejecutivo a los representantes de cada una de las Haciendas autonómicas.
Sí ha incidido en su deseo de que la Generalitat también asista a este encuentro. Ha recordado que en la última reunión del Consejo de Política Fiscal y Financiera, en verano de 2018, sí hubo representantes del Govern catalán, y ha subrayado que el techo de gasto o la senda de déficit son cuestiones que "afectan de lleno" a los ciudadanos de Catalunya.
