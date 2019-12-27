Público
Público

El Gobierno aprueba la segunda prórroga de los Presupuestos de Rajoy, con 277.933 millones

Será la primera vez que unas cuentas públicas, en este caso las de 2018, van a estar en vigor en tres ejercicios distintos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de junio de 2018, de la ministra de Hacienda María Jesús Montero, conversando con su predecesor Cristóbal Montoro, al término del pleno del Congreso que aprobó definitivamente los Presupuestos de 2018. EFE

Foto de junio de 2018, de la ministra de Hacienda María Jesús Montero, conversando con su predecesor Cristóbal Montoro, al término del pleno del Congreso que aprobó definitivamente los Presupuestos de 2018. EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha adoptado este viernes un acuerdo por el que se establecen los criterios de aplicación de la prórroga para 2020 de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) vigentes en el año 2019 (las cuentas públicas de 2018 del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy), que ascienden a 277.933 millones de euros.

Los presupuestos de los organismos autónomos para 2020 prorrogados suman 38.949 millones.

El Gobierno recuerda que la medida cumple con el artículo 134 de la Constitución Española, en el que se recoge que, si al llegar el 1 de enero no hay una nueva Ley de Presupuestos, se considerarán automáticamente prorrogadas las cuentas públicas del ejercicio anterior.

Por tanto, los Presupuestos Generales del Estado se prorrogan para el próximo año en los mismos términos que figuraban en el acuerdo de Consejo de Ministros de 28 de diciembre de 2018.

La situación política, condicionada por la dificultad para alcanzar mayorías parlamentarias, ha impedido que se hayan aprobado Presupuestos nuevos ni para 2019 ni para 2020, por lo que siguen vigentes las cuentas de 2018 que fueron elaboradas por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy y aprobadas en junio de dicho ejercicio (aunque ya estaba Pedro Sánchez en el Gobierno).

Se trata de la primera vez en que unas cuentas públicas están en vigor en tres ejercicios distintos, después de que se hayan prorrogado en dos ocasiones.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Economía