Estás leyendo: Montull y Millet deberán ingresar en prisión antes del 25 de junio por el 'caso Palau'

Público
Público

Montull y Millet deberán ingresar en prisión antes del 25 de junio por el 'caso Palau'

El primero se enfrenta a una pena de siete años y medio, mientras que el segundo ha sido condenado a nueve años y ocho meses.

Félix Millet (i), Jordi Montulll (2d), su hija, Gemma Montull (d), Pedro Buenaventura (i-detrás) y Daniel Osàcar. (Foto: EFE)
Félix Millet (i), Jordi Montulll (2d), su hija, Gemma Montull (d), Pedro Buenaventura (i-detrás) y Daniel Osàcar. (Foto: EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

europa press

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha ordenado que los condenados por el desfalco del Palau de la Música Fèlix Millet, Jordi Montull y Daniel Osàcar ingresen en prisión de forma voluntaria antes del 25 de junio.

   El tribunal ha fijado la fecha después de que el Tribunal Supremo (TS) ha confirmado la sentencia, que condenó a un total de 12 personas a penas de entre 8 meses y 9 años y 8 meses de prisión.

Millet, con la pena más alta en el caso, deberá cumplir 9 años y 8 meses, mientras que Montull fue condenado a 7 años y medio, y Osàcar a tres años y medio.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú