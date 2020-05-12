Montull y Millet deberán ingresar en prisión antes del 25 de junio por el 'caso Palau'

barcelona
La Audiencia de Barcelona ha ordenado que los condenados por el desfalco del Palau de la Música Fèlix Millet, Jordi Montull y Daniel Osàcar ingresen en prisión de forma voluntaria antes del 25 de junio.
El tribunal ha fijado la fecha después de que el Tribunal Supremo (TS) ha confirmado la sentencia, que condenó a un total de 12 personas a penas de entre 8 meses y 9 años y 8 meses de prisión.
Millet, con la pena más alta en el caso, deberá cumplir 9 años y 8 meses, mientras que Montull fue condenado a 7 años y medio, y Osàcar a tres años y medio.
