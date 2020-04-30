MadridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado este jueves la condena a Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) de 6,6 millones de euros que tendrá que devolver por cobrar comisiones ilegales a través del Palau de la Música.
En la sentencia, la Sala de lo Penal del alto tribunal ratifica las penas contra los principales implicados en el caso Palau: 9 años y 8 meses de prisión y multa de 4,1 millones de euros a quien fue máximo responsable de la institución Félix Millet; y 7 años y 6 meses de prisión y multa de 2,9 millones al también exresponsable de la misma entidad Jordi Montull.
Pero sí que rebaja las condenas a la exresponsable financiera del Palau Gemma Montull, que pasa de 4 años y 6 meses de prisión a 4 años, y mantiene la multa de 2,6 millones de euros; y al extesorero de CDC Daniel Osácar, de 4 años y 5 meses de prisión a 3 años y 6 meses, al ser absuelto del delito de tráfico de influencias, aunque mantiene la multa de 3,7 millones.
[Habrá ampliación]
