Estás leyendo: El Supremo confirma las condenas de Millet y Montull por el 'caso Palau'

Público
Público

Caso Palau El Supremo confirma las condenas de Millet y Montull por el 'caso Palau'

En la sentencia, la Sala de lo Penal del alto tribunal ratifica la condena a Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) de 6,6 millones de euros que tendrá que devolver por cobrar comisiones ilegales a través de la entidad.

Félix Millet (i), Jordi Montulll (2d), su hija, Gemma Montull (d), Pedro Buenaventura (i-detrás) y Daniel Osàcar. (Foto: EFE)
Imagen de archivo de Félix Millet (i), Jordi Montulll (2d), su hija, Gemma Montull (d), Pedro Buenaventura (i-detrás) y Daniel Osàcar. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado este jueves la condena a Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) de 6,6 millones de euros que tendrá que devolver por cobrar comisiones ilegales a través del Palau de la Música.

En la sentencia, la Sala de lo Penal del alto tribunal ratifica las penas contra los principales implicados en el caso Palau: 9 años y 8 meses de prisión y multa de 4,1 millones de euros a quien fue máximo responsable de la institución Félix Millet; y 7 años y 6 meses de prisión y multa de 2,9 millones al también exresponsable de la misma entidad Jordi Montull.

Pero sí que rebaja las condenas a la exresponsable financiera del Palau Gemma Montull, que pasa de 4 años y 6 meses de prisión a 4 años, y mantiene la multa de 2,6 millones de euros; y al extesorero de CDC Daniel Osácar, de 4 años y 5 meses de prisión a 3 años y 6 meses, al ser absuelto del delito de tráfico de influencias, aunque mantiene la multa de 3,7 millones.

[Habrá ampliación]

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú