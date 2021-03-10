Moreno rechaza convocar elecciones ahora en Andalucía

SevillaActualizado:
El presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moreno (PP), ha rechazado después del terremoto político causado por la moción de censura de Ciudadanos y PSOE en Murcia convocar elecciones en Andalucía. Considera el presidente, según indicaron fuentes de Presidencia en un texto enviado a los medios, que la Comunidad cuenta con "un Gobierno sólido y estable" debido a que "Andalucía tiene aprobados los Presupuestos de 2021" y, por ello, "la viabilidad de la legislatura está garantizada".
Además, añaden las fuentes, "la composición de las asambleas de Murcia y de Madrid y la del del Parlamento de Andalucía son distintas y las sumas, coaliciones y alianzas que en un sitio son posibles en el otro no lo son". En Andalucía, como en Madrid, al contrario que en Murcia, Ciudadanos y PSOE no suman mayoría absoluta.
Moreno, según las fuentes, defiende que "Andalucía es un oasis de estabilidad" y que el objetivo del Gobierno andaluz es "agotar la legislatura", que termina a finales de 2022. "La lucha contra la pandemia y la recuperación económica centran los esfuerzos del Gobierno andaluz, que no tiene la cabeza en cábalas electorales".
Por último, el presidente envía un recado a Vox, su socio parlamentario, que, en cumplimiento de las instrucciones de Madrid, de Santiago Abascal, ha reclamado comicios también en Andalucía: "El nuevo Gobierno de Andalucía ilusiona después de 40 años de gobiernos de un mismo signo político y poner en riesgo la estabilidad y la continuidad del cambio sería difícilmente entendido por los electores que permitieron la alternancia en las elecciones del 2D de 2018".
