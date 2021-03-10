Estás leyendo: Moreno rechaza convocar elecciones ahora en Andalucía

Público
Público

Moreno rechaza convocar elecciones ahora en Andalucía

El presidente, según fuentes de Presidencia, considera que la legislatura está garantizada porque los presupuestos para este año están aprobados y reitera que su objetivo es acabar la legislatura en tiempo y forma

Juanma Moreno, en el acto del 28F de 2021.
El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, en una imagen de archivo. 

Sevilla

Actualizado:

El presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moreno (PP), ha rechazado después del terremoto político causado por la moción de censura de Ciudadanos y PSOE en Murcia convocar elecciones en Andalucía. Considera el presidente, según indicaron fuentes de Presidencia en un texto enviado a los medios, que la Comunidad cuenta con "un Gobierno sólido y estable" debido a que "Andalucía tiene aprobados los Presupuestos de 2021" y, por ello, "la viabilidad de la legislatura está garantizada".

Además, añaden las fuentes, "la composición de las asambleas de Murcia y de Madrid y la del del Parlamento de Andalucía son distintas y las sumas, coaliciones y alianzas que en un sitio son posibles en el otro no lo son". En Andalucía, como en Madrid, al contrario que en Murcia, Ciudadanos y PSOE no suman mayoría absoluta. 

Moreno, según las fuentes, defiende que "Andalucía es un oasis de estabilidad" y que el objetivo del Gobierno andaluz es "agotar la legislatura", que termina a finales de 2022. "La lucha contra la pandemia y la recuperación económica centran los esfuerzos del Gobierno andaluz, que no tiene la cabeza en cábalas electorales".

Por último, el presidente envía un recado a Vox, su socio parlamentario, que, en cumplimiento de las instrucciones de Madrid, de Santiago Abascal, ha reclamado comicios también en Andalucía: "El nuevo Gobierno de Andalucía ilusiona después de 40 años de gobiernos de un mismo signo político y poner en riesgo la estabilidad y la continuidad del cambio sería difícilmente entendido por los electores que permitieron la alternancia en las elecciones del 2D de 2018".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público