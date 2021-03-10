Actualizado:
El PSOE y Ciudadanos están preparando una moción de censura conjunta contra el presidente de la Región de Murcia, el 'popular' Fernando López Miras, según han informado varios medios a nivel local y confirman a Público fuentes del gobierno murciano. Desde la dirección nacional de Ciudadanos, que siempre se han mostrado contrarios a esta operación, tampoco lo desmienten. Este movimiento también involucraría al Ayuntamiento de la capital, gobernado por PP y Ciudadanos, después del cese del concejal de Deportes.
Ciudadanos apuntaló al PP a nivel territorial en 2019 cuando el partido estaba dirigido por Albert Rivera, pero ha decidido cambiar de alianzas ahora bajo la batuta de Inés Arrimadas. Según las fuentes consultadas, Ciudadanos presidirá la Comunidad de la mano de Ana Martínez Vidal, su actual portavoz y coordinadora del partido en la Región, y el PSOE se hará cargo del Ayuntamiento.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
