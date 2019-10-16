Público
Sentencia Procés Los Mossos detienen a 51 personas por los altercados en las protestas en Catalunya

La segunda jornada de protestas ha dado lugar a nuevos choques entre los Mossos, Policía Nacional y manifestantes independentistas en varios puntos de Catalunya, con especial crudeza en Barcelona.

Varios manifestantes increpan a los Mossos de Escuadra en el Paseo de Gracia de Barcelona durante la movilización convocada por los CDR, hoy martes en la segunda jornada de protestas contra la sentencia condenatoria del Tribunal Supremo a los líderes inde

Varios manifestantes increpan a los Mossos de Escuadra en el Paseo de Gracia de Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a 51 personas por los altercados registrados la noche del martes y esta madrugada durante las diferentes protestas contra la sentencia del procés convocadas en toda Catalunya.

La segunda jornada de protestas ha dado lugar a nuevos choques entre los Mossos, Policía Nacional y manifestantes independentistas en varios puntos de Catalunya, con especial crudeza en Barcelona, donde el centro se ha convertido en el escenario de una batalla campal, con cargas policiales y decenas de barricadas y contenedores ardiendo.

Así, 51 personas han sido detenidas en las últimas horas, 29 de ellas en las manifestaciones de Barcelona, 14 en Tarragona y ocho en Lleida.

El Ejecutivo informa de que se han producido 157 barricadas con hogueras en la ciudad de Barcelona y las labores de limpieza esta mañana provocarán cortes de calzada en las calles centrales de la ciudad. Las calles principales del centro, permanecen cortadas por destrozos.

El martes hubo 125 atenciones médicas, ninguna grave

El Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) ha atendido hasta las mañana del miércoles a 125 personas durante las protestas en Catalunya contra la sentencia del proceso independentista, según ha informado el SEM en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

De ellas, 21 han sido atendidas en las concentraciones de la zona de Girona-Gurb (16 han recibido el alta y 3 han tenido que ser trasladadas a centros médicos), informa el SEM.

Otras 74 asistencias se han hecho en la ciudad de Barcelona; 11 en Tarragona; 2 en la ciudad barcelonesa de Sabadell (1 alta in situ y 1 traslado);  2 en Mollet y 15 en Lleida.

El martes se saldó con 72 agentes heridos

Según el balance provisional, 54 Mossos y 18 agentes de Policía Nacional han resultado heridos, en el caso de la policía autonómica algunos agentes sufren "fracturas y lesiones de consideración".

Asimismo, cuatro furgonetas de los Mossos han sido inutilizadas.

15/10/2019.- Un manifestante echa al fuego un cartón junto a la Delegación del Gobierno en Barcelona durante los incidentes producidos al finalizar la movilización convocada por los CDR, hoy martes en la segunda jornada de protestas contra la sentencia c

 Un manifestante echa al fuego un cartón junto a la Delegación del Gobierno en Barcelona. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

