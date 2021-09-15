Muere Manuel Lapeña sin poder ver a su padre y su tío fuera del Valle de los Caídos

MADRID
Manuel Lapeña ha muerto a los 97 años sin poder cumplir su sueño de ver a su padre y a su tío fuera del Valle de los Caídos, fusilados en 1936 y enterrados en el mausoleo franquista, como así lo dictaminó una sentencia histórica hace cinco años que ordenó la exhumación de los restos.
Fuentes jurídicas han confirmado el fallecimiento de Manuel el pasado lunes en Zaragoza rodeado de su familia, que siente "rabia y dolor" por no haber alcanzado el ansiado reencuentro.
Las mismas fuentes han señalado que la familia no tiene noticias de cómo marcha el procedimiento; siempre "se enteran por la prensa" ya que hace años, aseguran, no tienen "comunicación clara con el Gobierno". "Todo está parado a pesar de tener una sentencia firme". Tras el fallecimiento de Manuel Lapeña van a esperar a dar algún paso al respecto.
Los hermanos aragoneses Manuel y Antonio Lapeña Altabás, procedentes de Villarroya de la Sierra (Zaragoza) y fusilados por las tropas franquistas en 1936 y enterrados en Calatayud, fueron reinhumados en 1959 en el Valle de los Caídos, en la Comunidad de Madrid.
Un Juzgado de San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid) reconoció en 2016 a sus familiares el derecho a recuperar sus cadáveres enterrados en el Valle de los Caídos para trasladarlos a su localidad natal, aunque los trámites se han demorado desde entonces.
El último paso se produjo el pasado abril cuando el Gobierno, a través de Patrimonio Nacional, presentó la solicitud de licencia urbanística para poder iniciar los trabajos de exhumación e identificación de las víctimas de la Guerra Civil y la Dictadura, que fueron inhumadas en las criptas de la basílica de Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos y que han sido reclamadas por sus familiares. La solicitud se presentó en el Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial, una vez que el Ejecutivo aprobó una subvención de 665.000 euros para la financiación de estos trabajos.
