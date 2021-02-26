maóActualizado:
El Ayuntamiento de Mahón ha aprobado la fórmula catalana de Maó como topónimo de este municipio menorquín, cumpliendo así el requerimiento de la Dirección General de Política Lingüística del Govern balear, que advirtió a principios de mes de la vulneración de la Ley de Normalización Lingüística.
La decisión se aprobó anoche en el pleno de la institución con los votos favorables del equipo de gobierno del PSOE y Ara Maó, mientras que las formaciones de la oposición, Ciudadanos y el PP, votaron en contra.
Mahón mantenía las versiones castellana y catalana (Mahón/Maó), que en 2012 introdujo el PP cuando gobernaba el consistorio, a instancias de una modificación de la ley por parte del Govern del PP de José Ramón Bauzá. El concejal de Normalización Lingüística, Toni Carrillos, ha asegurado que la única pretensión de la propuesta es "adecuar a la legalidad el topónimo de la ciudad", y ha recordado: "Somos el único consistorio de Baleares que incumple la ley".
Por su parte, la portavoz del PP, Águeda Reynés, ha lamentado el momento elegido para aprobar la propuesta: "Resulta increíble e inexplicable que en una pandemia mundial sin precedentes, el equipo de Gobierno piense que es el momento adecuado para cambiar el nombre del municipio".
La portavoz de Ciudadanos, María Pons Roselló, ha acusado al equipo de Gobierno municipal de "romper con la historia porque la mayoría de documentos medievales y cartas náuticas se refieren al municipio como Mahón".
