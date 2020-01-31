Estás leyendo: Paz Esteban será la nueva directora del CNI

Nombramientos Paz Esteban será la nueva directora del CNI

Hasta ahora estaba en funciones, tras sustituir al general Félix Sanz Roldán. Se convertirá en la primera mujer en la historia de la democracia española en desempeñar esta responsabilidad

Margarita Robles, junto a Paz esteban. | EFE
Actualizado:

agencias | público 

La nueva directora del CNI será Paz Esteban, que hasta ahora estaba en funciones, tras sustituir al general Félix Sanz Roldán, quien finalizó su mandato al frente del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia el pasado 5 de julio, según acaba de anunciar Moncloa. Hasta ese momento, Paz Esteban era la secretaria general.

Esteban se convertirá en la primera mujer en la historia de la democracia española en desempeñar esta responsabilidad al frente del CNI, un organismo que coordina la labor de unas 3.500 personas y que asume la tarea de facilitar al presidente del gobierno y al gobierno de España las respuestas necesarias para afrontar los nuevos retos del escenario nacional e internacional.

Su nombramiento será aprobado en el próximo Consejo de Ministros. Paz Esteban López nació en Madrid en 1985 y es licenciada en Filosofía y Letras por la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid. Ingresó en el entonces conocido como Centro Superior de Información de la Defensa (Cesid) en 1983.

Se especializó en inteligencia exterior y sus primeros trabajos estuvieron relacionados con la realización de informes sobre la permanencia de España en la OTAN, de cara al referéndum de 1985. Ha desempeñado diversos cargos dentro de este ámbito de la inteligencia exterior y tras ascender a los órganos directivos, Sanz Roldán la nombró jefa de su gabinete técnico en 2010.

