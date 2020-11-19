El Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados ha debatido durante dos horas el dictamen de la nueva ley de educación, la Lomloe, que previsiblemente será aprobado por una mayoría absoluta ajustada y que pasará al Senado para ser ratificado antes de que termine el año.

Al término de la intervención de la portavoz de Educación del PSOE en el Congreso, Mari Luz Martínez Seijo, la última en tomar la palabra, los diputados del PP y Vox han dado golpes en sus escaños al grito de "libertad" mientras que los parlamentarios de PSOE y Unidas Podemos han aplaudido la nueva norma, que dejará atrás la ley Wert después de siete años de protestas en las calles.

"Con la educación se progresa", ha zanjado la diputada socialista tras dar las gracias a las formaciones que han apoyado la reforma, como ERC, PNV y Más País: "Creen en la educación española y en su avance", ha expresado. Cuando Martínez Seijo volvía a su asiento, la bancada de la derecha ha comenzado a jalear en contra de la conocida ley Celaá.



El parón se ha prolongado durante tres minutos, escenificando así la clara división en torno a la Lomloe. Después, la presidenta del Congreso, Mertixell Batet, sin hacer alusión a lo acontecido, ha dado paso al siguiente punto, la convalidación del real decreto ley por el que se adoptan medidas urgentes para las entidades del Tercer Sector de Acción Social de ámbito estatal.

Más tarde, durante el debate de otro real decreto ley sobre las medidas de protección por desempleo y de apoyo al sector cultural, el líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, ha hecho una aclaración ante las críticas de los diputados del PP y Vox: "Me veo obligado a hacer una precisión conceptual que tenemos que hacer muchas veces en esta tribuna. Si para poder elegir depende del dinero que tienes, no es libertad, es privilegio. Donde hay privilegio no hay libertad. Hay libertad donde hay derechos para todos tengan el drecho que tengan en el bolsillo"