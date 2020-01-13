La nueva ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, Arancha González Laya, ha lanzado este lunes un mensaje al mundo: Spain is back, Spain is here to stay.

"España está aquí, y ha venido para quedarse", ha asegurado en inglés la ministra en una breve intervención tras recibir la cartera que la acredita como nueva ministra de manos de la titular de Defensa, Margarita Robles.

González Laya ha apuntado que lo dice en inglés porque así "nos van a entender alto y claro en el mundo", y que uno de sus principios de acción será recuperar el lugar que el país merece en la escena internacional y trabajar "sin complejos" en favor de "la paz, las personas, la prosperidad y el planeta".