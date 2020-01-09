María Jesús Montero será la nueva portavoz del Gobierno, según confirmaron en la tarde del jueves fuentes de La Moncloa. Además, la dirigente andaluza seguirá al frente del Ministerio de Hacienda.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, quería buscar un perfil más político que el que tenía Isabel Celaá para explicar los mensajes de la acción del Ejecutivo y, además, que tuviera información directa de lo que ocurría en el partido.
Montero ha tenido un importante peso en el Gobierno en el último año y medio de Gobierno y, aunque su nombre siempre ha sonado para liderar el PSOE de Andalucía, este nombramiento despeja en gran medida cualquier posibilidad que sustituya en un futuro próximo a Susana Díaz.
Montero tendrá que compaginar la Portavocía con la preparación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado que el presidente del Gobierno quiere llevar a la Cámara Baja cuanto antes. No obstante, Montero tiene muy avanzado el trabajo y serán sobre la base de los que presentaron a principios de año y fueron rechazados por el Congreso.
