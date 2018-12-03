Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

LOMCE Los obispos defienden ante Celaá los Acuerdos Iglesia-Estado como marco para modificar la Lomce

La CEE ha manifestado en una reunión con la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional la necesidad de un pacto educativo estable que "evite los continuos cambios legislativos en la enseñanza en España".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
28/11/2018.- EDUCACIÓN REFORMA - Madrid-. La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, durante su comparecencia para presentar por primera vez a los grupos parlamentarios del Congreso las directrices del anteproyecto con el que quiere reformar o derogar la Lom

La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, durante su comparecencia para presentar las directrices del anteproyecto con el que quiere reformar o derogar la LOMCE. EFE/J.J.Guillen

Los obispos españoles han defendido este lunes en una reunión con la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, que la Constitución, de la que en estos días se celebra su 40 aniversario, y los Acuerdos Iglesia-Estado de 1979 "siguen siendo el marco de referencia para el diálogo sobre el pacto educativo o para cualquier modificación de la legislación vigente [Lomce]".

Desde este marco, han manifestado su criterio sobre la enseñanza religiosa escolar y la escuela concertada de iniciativa católica, según han informado en un comunicado tras la reunión mantenida en la sede del ministerio para abordar la reforma educativa que prepara el Gobierno.

Por parte de la Conferencia Episcopal han asistido el secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Luis Argüello; César Franco, presidente de la Comisión Episcopal de Enseñanza; y José Miguel García, director de la Comisión Episcopal de Enseñanza. Por parte del ministerio, estaban presentes, además de la ministra, el secretario de Estado de Educación y Formación Profesional, Alejandro Tiana y el subsecretario de Educación y Formación Profesional, Fernando Gurrea.

En la reunión, que según los obispos se ha desarrollado en un ambiente "franco y cordial", los representantes de la Conferencia Episcopal han expuesto sus criterios y preocupaciones ante el anunciado anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica. En este sentido, han manifestado, tal y como aseguran, la necesidad de un pacto educativo estable que "evite los continuos cambios legislativos en la enseñanza en España".

Al término de la reunión, han acordado seguir trabajado conjuntamente para alcanzar acuerdos básicos que permitan ofrecer un mejor servicio al derecho de los padres a la educación de sus hijos, según concluye la CEE.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad