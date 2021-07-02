Estás leyendo: Guterres insta a iniciar un diálogo "absolutamente esencial" sobre el Sáhara Occidental

Guterres insta a iniciar un diálogo "absolutamente esencial" sobre el Sáhara Occidental

El secretario general de las Naciones Unidas ha señalado que la actual situación supone un factor de inestabilidad en una zona con "un riesgo de terrorismo muy fuerte". 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), durante la reunión mantenida con el secretario general de Naciones Unidas, António Guterres (i), de visita oficial en España, este viernes en Moncloa.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), durante la reunión mantenida con el secretario general de Naciones Unidas, António Guterres (i), de visita oficial en España, este viernes en Moncloa. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El secretario general de las Naciones Unidas, Antonio Guterres, consideró este viernes "absolutamente esencial" emprender ya el proceso de diálogo político sobre el Sáhara Occidental, ya que la actual situación supone un factor de inestabilidad en una zona con "un riesgo de terrorismo muy fuerte".

"Es absolutamente esencial encontrar una solución política y para eso hay que reiniciar el diálogo", dijo Guterres en declaraciones a EFE, al ser preguntado sobre la posibilidad de impulsar durante su segundo mandato al frente de las Naciones Unidas una iniciativa para desbloquear la situación del Sáhara Occidental.

El secretario general explicó que las Naciones Unidas están haciendo "un gran esfuerzo" para que "finalmente sea posible" contar con un enviado especial aceptado por todas las partes para poder relanzar el proceso de diálogo.

"Ya tuvimos tres candidatos que siempre fueron rechazados por una de las partes", recordó Guterres.

"La situación actual no es sostenible", insistió el secretario general de la ONU

"La situación actual no es sostenible", insistió el secretario general de la ONU al referirse a la situación de bloqueo de la antigua colonia española.

"Es absolutamente esencial encontrar una solución política y para eso hay que reiniciar el diálogo político y por eso es esencial que un enviado sea aceptado por las dos partes", concluyó.

