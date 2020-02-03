Estás leyendo: El Gobierno de Rajoy gastó 500.000 euros de los fondos reservados para buscar y destruir pruebas sobre la caja B del PP

Operación Kitchen El Gobierno de Rajoy gastó 500.000 euros de los fondos reservados para buscar y destruir pruebas sobre la caja B del PP

Entre 2013 y 2015 se destinó dinero público para montar el dispositivo de espionaje y seguimiento del  extesorero del PP y su familia. El pago fue autorizado por el entonces secretario de Estado de Interior, Francisco Martínez, actualmente imputado en la causa.

El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, dirigiéndose a la Audiencia Nacional - Europa Press
madrid

público

El Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy usó dinero público para financiar la Operación Kitchen, operación diseñada para espiar al extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, y buscar y destruir pruebas que implicaran a la cúpula del PP en la caja B del partido conservador y de su financiación ilegal.

En una información firmada por Miguel Ángel Campos, la cadena Ser adelanta  que entre 2013 y 2015 el Gobierno entonces presidido por Mariano Rajoy gastó 500.000 euros de los fondos reservados para que el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo y el resto de la llamada política política espiara a Bárcenas e intentaran recabar pruebas comprometedoras para los entonces dirigentes del PP. 

Según la información clasificada a la que ha accedido la cadena Ser, el pago de esos 500.000 euros fue aprobado por quien entonces era secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Francisco Martínez, actualmente imputado en la causa. En su información, la Ser afirma que "sólo el poder político y un pequeño grupo de agentes, liderados por el exdirector Adjunto Operativo de la Policía Nacional, Eugenio Pino" estaban al tanto de los verdaderos objetivos de la Operación Kitchen y que la mayoría de loa agentes que intervinieron en el operativo pensaban que estaban actuando para ayudar a la investigación de la caja B del PP abierta en la Audiencia Nacional. 

Informa la Ser de que "los 500.000 euros fueron empleados para sobornar al exchófer de Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, en los dispositivos necesarios para colocar cámaras espía y micrófonos en el domicilio de la madrileña calle General Díaz Porlier, donde el extesorero guardaba documentación del caso, y en los seguimientos a la familia y hasta a la empleada del hogar. Los investigadores sostienen que con ese dinero también se pagó al falso cura que secuestró a punta de pistola a la esposa y al hijo de Bárcenas, para conseguir pruebas de la caja b".

La ley establece que aunque el uso de los fondos reservados compete "exclusivamente" al ministro del Interior, en este caso que nos ocupa Jorge Fernández Díaz, también deben estar sometidos a un "especial sistema de justificación y control". Además, el ministro del Interior debe informar al presidente del Gobierno sobre el uso de estos fondos.

