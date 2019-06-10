El Ministerio de Interior adquirió con fondos reservados un ordenador portátil para que el ex secretario de Estado de Interior con el exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz, Francisco Martínez, consultara el contenido de varios teléfonos móviles robados al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas. Esta fue una de las confesiones que realizó el comisario Enrique García Castaño ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, según ha desvelado El Mundo.
El comisario de la Policía Nacional aseguró también al juez que investiga el caso Villarejo que Francisco Martínez fue quien le dio la orden de investigar al extesorero de la formación conservadora en el dispositivo luego conocido como operación Kitchen, han confirmado fuentes jurídicas.
Este operativo policial se investiga en la séptima pieza de la macro causa sobre las actividades presuntamente ilícitas del comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, que se encuentra en prisión provisional desde noviembre de 2017 investigado por liderar durante años un clan "parapolicial" mafioso.
La operación Kitchen fue un dispositivo policial montado en 2013 y financiado con fondos reservados para investigar a Bárcenas y para el cual se contrató al que fuera el chófer del extesorero, Sergio Ríos, con el objetivo de sustraerle documentación sensible del partido que obraba en su poder.
