Orden internacional de detención contra Tomás Gimeno por dos delitos de homicidio y otro de violencia de género

Actualizado:
La orden internacional para la detención de Tomás Gimeno por un delito de sustracción de menores ha sido sustituida por otra referente a la presunta comisión de dos delitos agravados de homicidio y uno contra la integridad moral en el ámbito de la violencia de género.
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha comunicado hoy que la autoridad judicial ha dejado sin vigencia la primera orden internacional dictada, después de que el pasado jueves fuese hallado el cuerpo sin vida de Olivia, de 6 años, quien había desaparecido junto a su padre y su hermana Anna, de 1 año, el pasado 27 de abril.
Igualmente la juez instructora del caso ha declarado la pérdida de competencia del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 3 de Güímar en favor del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, donde tiene su domicilio la madre de las niñas.
Gimeno presuntamente mató a las niñas en su finca
Gimeno presuntamente habría dado muerte a las niñas en su finca de Igueste de Candelaria en un plan preconcebido que tenía como fin provocar a su expareja el mayor dolor que pudiera imaginar.
Según el documento, hacia las 22.30 horas del día de los hechos, Tomás arrojó al mar desde su barco las bolsas de deporte que contenían en cuerpo sin vida de su hija Olivia y presuntamente el de su hija Anna, ambas amarradas a un ancla.
Esta es una de las premisas que señala la magistrada titular del Juzgado de 1ª Instancia e Instrucción número 3 de Güimar en un auto dictado este sábado para informar al Ministerio Fiscal sobre la procedencia de dejar sin efecto la vigente orden internacional para la detención de Gimeno por delito de sustracción menores.
