Estás leyendo: Pablo Iglesias abandona el Gobierno para ser el candidato a las elecciones de Madrid

Público
Público

Pablo Iglesias Pablo Iglesias abandona el Gobierno para ser el candidato a las elecciones de Madrid

El actual vicepresidente del Gobierno se ha dirigido a la militancia de su formación mediante un vídeo difundido a través de las redes sociales. 

Un momento del vídeo en el que Pablo Iglesias ha anunciado su intención de salir del Ejecutivo para presentarse como candidato a las elecciones en Madrid.
Un momento del vídeo en el que Pablo Iglesias ha anunciado su intención de salir del Ejecutivo para presentarse como candidato a las elecciones en Madrid. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El secretario general de Unidas Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, dejará el Ejecutivo para ser el candidato del espacio confederal a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid y tratar de disputarle las elecciones a Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Así ha anunciado Iglesias su decisión.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público