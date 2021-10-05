Pablo Iglesias niega ser muy ligón: "Soy un monje, cumplo el sexto mandamiento a rajatabla"

Pablo Iglesias, exvicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, se ha sincerado en el programa La Pizarra, emitido en Youtube, asegurando que "a mí la ultraderecha siempre me ha atribuido ser como muy ligón, ¡pero si soy un monje de clausura! Qué injusticia". "Con la cantidad de golfos que hay por ahí, que yo conozco con nombres y apellidos, en mi partido y en otros partidos, que a mí se me haya construido ese mito, que cumplo el sexto mandamiento a rajatabla, me ha hecho gracia", contaba el exdirigente de Podemos, en la conversación que ha mantenido con Alfredo Serrano.

Durante el programa, Iglesias ha estado contando algunos aspectos sobre su papel en el Gobierno y sobre su situación actual. Sobre su paternidad ha dicho que en ocasiones le desespera recoger los juguetes de sus hijos, "es una tarea muy poco duradera. Es estar recogiendo y, mientras estás recogiendo, los están tirando otra vez. Es ir detrás de ellos todo el rato y eso me desespera", comentaba. El exvicepresidente ha asegurado que, en su casa, las tareas se reparten de manera equitativa, pero que a él lo que más le gusta es cocinar.

También ha comentado que durante la época en la que estaba dentro del Gobierno en ocasiones tenía dificultades para conciliar el sueño y que le alegra que ahora el motivo de las noches en vela sea abrazar a sus hijos si se despiertan por la noche, "no es lo mismo no dormir por estrés que por estar abrazado a tu hijo, en este último caso no te importa no hacerlo".

