Los 'naranjas' no han ratificado el acuerdo en el grupo de Trabajo de Políticas Sociales. En este ámbito, Cs espera una "rectificación" por parte del Ejecutivo para que las ayudas post-covid también incluyan a la escuela concertada. 

madrid

Actualizado:

marta monforte

Ciudadanos vuelve a pactar con el Ejecutivo de coalición su apoyo a cambio de contrapartidas. La formación naranja votará este miércoles a favor de las conclusiones finales de tres de los cuatro grupos de trabajo de la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica para afrontar la crisis del covid-19. La formación que dirige Inés Arrimadas ha presumido a través de un comunicado de que PSOE y Unidas Podemos han aceptado más de 20 de enmiendas que presentó en esos tres grupos.

Los naranjas han llegado a acuerdo en el grupo de Trabajo sobre Sanidad y Salud Pública, el de Reactivación Económica y el de Unión Europea, pero no lo han hecho en el de Políticas Sociales. En este ámbito, el partido naranja espera una "rectificación" por parte del Ejecutivo para que las ayudas post-covid también incluyan a la escuela concertada y a la educación especial. Sin embargo, desde el ministerio de Educación se ha incidido en varias ocasiones en que la educación especial no corre ningún peligro.  

Según ha explicado el diputado de Cs, Guillermo Díaz, los acuerdos más importantes a los que se ha llegado con el Ejecutivo son la creación de un centro español de salud pública, donde el Ministerio de Sanidad asuma el liderazgo y se mejore la coordinación sanitaria entre las comunidades autónomas, la flexibilización de los Expedientes de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE) y la regulación del teletrabajo "para garantizar el equilibrio entre ambas partes.

Díaz ha explicado que su intención es "seguir negociando hasta última hora" para que el texto final del grupo de Trabajo de Políticas Sociales que se apruebe "aparque las cuestiones ideológicas y pueda garantizarse, por ejemplo, que todas las opciones del sistema público educación, incluidas la educación concertada o la educación especial, salen reforzadas de esta crisis".

