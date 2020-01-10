Público
El padre de Junqueras presenta ante un juzgado un 'habeas corpus' por la "detención ilegal" de su hijo

También reclama su liberación inmediata. Este movimiento se produce después de que el Tribunal Supremo acordara dejar en prisión al presidente de ERC.

Oriol Junqueras durante la constitución de la XIII legislatura del Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press

El padre de Oriol Junqueras, Artur Junqueras, ha presentado ante un juzgado un habeas corpus por "detención ilegal" de su hijo y reclama su liberación inmediata, según informa la agencia ACN.

El escrito ha sido presentado en el juzgado de Manresa, que es el partido judicial al que corresponde el centro penitenciario de Lladoners, en el que se encuentra preso Junqueras, según ha adelantado El Periódico.

La ofensiva judicial impulsada por los familiares de Junqueras responde a la decisión de este jueves del Tribunal Supremo de mantener en prisión al exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y denegarle la inmunidad, tras las sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea que lo reconoció como eurodiputado.

El habeas corpus serviría para que Junqueras sea presentado en un plazo preventivo ante el juez de instrucción, quien podría ordenar la libertad inmediata del detenido si no encontrara motivo suficiente para que esté encarcelado.


