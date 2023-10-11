Newsletters

Palestina e Israel, con Descifrando la Guerra: sigue el directo de Marina Lobo

En esta nueva entrega de HECD!, Marina Lobo repasa la actualidad sobre Palestina e Israel. Lo hace con la ayuda de Descifrando la Guerra.

Ilustración de Marina Lobo y Néstor Prieto, de Descifrando la Guerra.
madrid

Marina Lobo conversa en esta nueva entrega de HECD! con Néstor Prieto, de Descifrando la Guerra, para abordar todas las claves del conflicto entre Palestina e Israel. El programa se adelanta a este miércoles y arranca a las 12.30 horas.

