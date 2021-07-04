Estás leyendo: El papa Francisco es ingresado en Roma y será operado por un problema en el colon

El papa Francisco es ingresado en Roma y será operado por un problema en el colon

El pontífice será sometido a una intervención quirúrgica programada para "una estenosis diverticular sintomática del colon", informó el Vaticano.

26/05/2021. Imagen de archivo de el Papa Francisco sentado en el patio de San Dámaso para una audiencia general, en el Vaticano. - REUTERS
Imagen de archivo de el Papa Francisco sentado en el patio de San Dámaso para una audiencia general, en el Vaticano. Remo Casilli / Reuters

El papa Francisco fue ingresado esta tarde en el hospital Policlínico Gemelli de Roma para ser sometido a una intervención quirúrgica programada para "una estenosis diverticular sintomática del colon", informó el Vaticano.

La operación será llevada a cabo por el doctor Sergio Alfieri y a su término se emitirá un boletín médico, indicó el portavoz vaticano, Matteo Bruni, en un escueto comunicado.

La operación, que podría tener lugar este mismo domingo aunque este extremo no está confirmado, será llevada a cabo por el doctor Sergio Alfieri y a su término se divulgará un comunicado sobre el estado de Francisco, de 84 años. 

