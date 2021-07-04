La fantástica iniciativa para arreglar un temario de Literatura en Asturias en el que no aparece ni una sola mujer
El temario de los institutos, pese a estar en 2021, no siempre está tan adaptado a su tiempo como debería. La denuncia de @_LecturaComun_, que analiza los autores que se han estudiado para la asignatura de Lengua y Literatura de la EBAU de este año, hace evidente una renovación.
La imagen que publica esta cuenta de Twitter trata del temario de literatura de Asturias. Se puede apreciar todo tipo de autores de teatro, ensayos, poesía… Con una gran apreciación: no aparece ni una sola mujer.
Desde la cuenta proponen algunos cambios y añaden mujeres escritoras que podrían casar perfectamente en este temario. No son pocas y en muchos casos son figuras con reconocimiento internacional.
Bueno, arreglado. pic.twitter.com/wGu6VGeelP
— Lecturas en Común ???????????? (@_LecturaComun_) July 3, 2021
Cada día escuchando a los señores y sus lamentos sobre la cancelación. Toda la vida canceladas, que tenéis la cara del cristal de Duralex.
— Lecturas en Común ???????????? (@_LecturaComun_) July 3, 2021
Las redes han aplaudido tanto la iniciativa como la crítica, que deja en mal lugar a aquellos que definen los temarios de bachillerato.
pensando en que tuve que añadir a las sinsombrero en un post it en una esquina de mis apuntes q no tenía ni 10 palabras https://t.co/19IExqgjSC
— hoeletarian ☭ (@aracne_v) July 4, 2021
Ni una mujer. Es vergonzoso. https://t.co/Crr8RQTzGQ
— ???????????????????? ???? (@_sergio_parra) July 4, 2021
Nombre: ninguna
Apellido: mujer https://t.co/m9OeFFAuut
— B.Palop (@bpalop) July 3, 2021
Es vergonzoso. Invisibles. https://t.co/QcIqOHFmHY
— RM (@SonMoreninha) July 3, 2021
