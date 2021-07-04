La fantástica iniciativa para arreglar un temario de Literatura en Asturias en el que no aparece ni una sola mujer

El temario de los institutos, pese a estar en 2021, no siempre está tan adaptado a su tiempo como debería. La denuncia de @_LecturaComun_, que analiza los autores que se han estudiado para la asignatura de Lengua y Literatura de la EBAU de este año, hace evidente una renovación.

La imagen que publica esta cuenta de Twitter trata del temario de literatura de Asturias. Se puede apreciar todo tipo de autores de teatro, ensayos, poesía… Con una gran apreciación: no aparece ni una sola mujer.

Desde la cuenta proponen algunos cambios y añaden mujeres escritoras que podrían casar perfectamente en este temario. No son pocas y en muchos casos son figuras con reconocimiento internacional.

Las redes han aplaudido tanto la iniciativa como la crítica, que deja en mal lugar a aquellos que definen los temarios de bachillerato.

