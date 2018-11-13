El Parlament creará una comisión de investigación sobre la Casa Real

El Parlament creará la comisión de investigación en el Parlament sobre presuntas "actividades delictivas" de personas vinculadas a la Casa Real, ya que contará con mayoría suficiente para impulsarla con la adhesión a la propuesta de los comuns.
Fuentes del grupo CatComú han explicado a Europa Press que firmarán a favor de la propuesta registrada este lunes por JxCat pidiendo crear esta comisión -una simular no obtuvo la mayoría en el Congreso-.
En la presentación de la propuesta, el vicepresidente del Parlament, Josep Costa (JxCat) dio por sentado que la propuesta saldría adelante contando con la misma mayoría con la que se aprobó una propuesta de resolución de los comuns que pedía la abolición de la monarquía, la que prosperó con el apoyo de JxCat, ERC y la CUP.
La CUP está estudiando el documento
"Hay una mayoría suficiente para aprobar esta comisión, para que no queden impunes y sin control político las actividades de personas vinculadas a la Familia Real", insistió Costa.
La CUP está estudiando el documento, han explicado fuentes 'cupaires' a Europa Press, pero la comisión tiene los votos garantizados para salir adelante ya que cuenta con los 32 diputados de ERC, los 30 de JxCat y los 8 de los comuns.
