El Parlamento andaluz deniega a Teresa Rodríguez su solicitud de "renunciar a dietas" durante el permiso de maternidad

La Mesa del Parlamento andaluz ha vuelto a denegar la solicitud de la presidenta del grupo Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, para renunciar a las ayudas e indemnizaciones por gastos de manutención y estancia, así como las correspondientes por desplazamiento, contempladas en el artículo 8.1 del Reglamento de la Cámara, hasta la finalización de su permiso por maternidad tras el nacimiento de su segunda hija, Candela, el pasado 12 de septiembre.
Rodríguez había dirigido un escrito con esta solicitud el 15 de septiembre a la Mesa del Parlamento andaluz, que un día después adoptó un acuerdo, consultado por Europa Press, en el que comunica su decisión de "no acceder a lo solicitado" por la líder de Adelante Andalucía "de conformidad con los precedentes existentes en esta misma legislatura".
Se da la circunstancia de que Teresa Rodríguez ya planteó la misma solicitud con motivo del nacimiento de su primera hija y todos los grupos parlamentarios, a excepción de Adelante, votaron en contra de la petición de renunciar a las dietas.
"Volveré a donarlas"
En un comentario en su cuenta de Twitter, recogido por Europa Press, la presidenta del grupo parlamentario Adelante Andalucía asegura que el resto de grupos rechazan la posibilidad de renunciar a las dietas durante el permiso de maternidad porque "no quieren abrir ese melón". "Ellos las cobrarán en silencio durante sus bajas, vacaciones o meses inhábiles, yo no. Lo denuncio y volveré a donarlas", ha subrayado.
Tras la primera "negativa" recibida por parte de PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos (Cs) y Vox a renunciar a las dietas en su primera maternidad, Teresa Rodríguez donó un total de 8.600 euros a un colectivo de trabajadoras despedidas.
Según defendió al volver a solicitar la renuncia a las dietas con motivo de su segunda maternidad, "nadie debería cobrarlas cuando está de baja, de vacaciones, teletrabajando o en periodos inhábiles" porque suponen el ingreso de "sobresueldos mensuales extra" que van desde los 500 hasta los 2.500 euros en función de su responsabilidad o provincia de origen.
