Los partidos políticos han acordado este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados una reducción del coste de la campaña electoral para los comicios del 10 de noviembre con una serie de condiciones, según ha adelantado la Cadena SER.
Entre los compromisos acordados, se encuentra la renuncia a la fabricación e instalación de carteles en lugares reservados como gratuitos por los ayuntamientos, la contratación de publicidad exterior u otras formas de propaganda electoral. El acuerdo se firmará por separado ante notario antes de las 18:00 horas de este miércoles.
Sin embargo, las subvenciones para el gasto electoral ya vienen limitadas en estas nuevas elecciones tras reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (LOREG) de 2016. En concreto, se reduce al 50% -lo que supone casi 4 millones de euros menos que en las elecciones del 28 de abril.
El acuerdo, propuesto por el PSOE, ya ha sido suscrito por Vox y JxCat mientras que PP está trabajando en su contenido al igual que Cs que ha planteado una nueva propuesta que incluiría un único envío de publicidad electoral a los domicilios que, según cálculos de la formación naranja, supondría un ahorro de 20 millones de euros. Unidas Podemos estaría de acuerdo en la propuesta de Cs del 'mailing' único y también con su petición de incluir la celebración de dos debates entre los candidatos de los principales partidos.
