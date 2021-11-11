Estás leyendo: La oposición planta a Ayuso y al PP y abandona el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid

La oposición planta a Ayuso y al PP y abandona el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid

Todos los grupos, excepto los populares, se marcharon del pleno tras la expulsión de una diputada del PSOE por mencionar los contratos del hermano de la presidenta de la Comunidad.

11/11/2021. Isabel Díaz Ayuso durante el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid.
Isabel Díaz Ayuso durante el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

Actualizado:

El Partido Popular e Isabel Díaz Ayuso se han quedado solos en la Asamblea de Madrid, tras el abandono de los demás grupos (Más Madrid, Unidas Podemos, PSOE y Vox) debido a la expulsión de la socialista Carmen López tras acusar al Gobierno de Ayuso de "abusar" de los contratos de emergencia y sacar a la palestra el nombre del hermano de la presidenta de la Comunidad. Tras negarse a retirarlo a petición de la presidenta de la cámara María Carballedo, ha sido expulsada. 

En respuesta, todos los partidos excepto el PP han abandonado la sesión ya que han considerado que la cámara ha coartado la libertad de expresión de López.

Habrá ampliación.

