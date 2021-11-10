Un tuit de Ayuso en 2014 viaja en el tiempo para recordarnos lo que pensaba de los aplausos en 'El Hormiguero'
Paseo triunfal de Isabel Díaz Ayuso por Antena 3, donde este martes se divirtió mucho en El Hormiguero de Pablo Motos.
Relacionada: "No se puede caer más bajo": Iglesias critica a Amancio Ortega y Pablo Motos le pregunta por sus familiares con cáncer
Nada más entrar, Ayuso fue recibida entre vítores y gritos de "¡Presidenta! ¡Presidenta!", por el público del programa. "Este recibimiento no se lo suelen hacer a todos los políticos", aseguró Motos. A lo que Ayuso respondió: "Yo soy muy llorica. A ver si vamos a empezar ahí con la lágrima fácil".
Hoy ha venido a divertirse al Hormiguero: Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
¡Presidenta, presidenta! pic.twitter.com/VGMg3QPnEE
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) November 10, 2021
Durante este miércoles, el programa de la presidenta madrileña ha sido muy comentado en las redes. Entre todo lo que se ha dicho en las últimas horas, hay quien ha recordado un viejo tuit de Ayuso y nos lo ha traído al presente.
Esta conversación de 2014. pic.twitter.com/XbsPS8VzLG
— Álvaro en Diferido (@AlvEnDiferido) November 10, 2021
Lo escribió en 2014 y visto justo hoy resulta muy elocuente. "Qué grandes los socialistas. Llenan el público de El Hormiguero de afiliados del PSM y todos a aplaudir y besuquear al jefe en el descanso", comentaba. Cuando un seguidor suyo le decía que "en estas cosas nos dan mil vueltas", Ayuso respondía: "Son muy buenos. Se están dejando las palmas con cada respuesta". Efectivamente, ahí están los tuits de Ayuso:
@alv_paramar son muy buenos. Se están dejando las palmas con cada respuesta.
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) September 17, 2014
Yo aguanté 18 segundos literalmente. Tiempo más que suficiente para ver cómo Pablo Motos babeaba y le hacía la pelota.
— Mancho Pánchez (@ManchoPanchez) November 10, 2021
Oro puro
— ????Marieta???????????????? (@La_Montebosco) November 10, 2021
Lo era
— TheCritizen (@TheCritizen) November 10, 2021
Pathetic Ayuso desmontándose a sí misma. https://t.co/cDIa8orTxG
— José Luis Piqueras (@jl_piqueras) November 10, 2021
Ay las hemerotecas https://t.co/PpYNcJ2gnm
— Uly Formosso (@UlyFormosso) November 10, 2021
Gloria bendita esta conversación… https://t.co/iXLO3Ysb5a
— Raquel Guedes (@Raquel_Canarias) November 10, 2021
