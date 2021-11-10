Un tuit de Ayuso en 2014 viaja en el tiempo para recordarnos lo que pensaba de los aplausos en 'El Hormiguero'

Paseo triunfal de Isabel Díaz Ayuso por Antena 3, donde este martes se divirtió mucho en El Hormiguero de Pablo Motos.

Nada más entrar, Ayuso fue recibida entre vítores y gritos de "¡Presidenta! ¡Presidenta!", por el público del programa. "Este recibimiento no se lo suelen hacer a todos los políticos", aseguró Motos. A lo que Ayuso respondió: "Yo soy muy llorica. A ver si vamos a empezar ahí con la lágrima fácil".

Durante este miércoles, el programa de la presidenta madrileña ha sido muy comentado en las redes. Entre todo lo que se ha dicho en las últimas horas, hay quien ha recordado un viejo tuit de Ayuso y nos lo ha traído al presente.

Lo escribió en 2014 y visto justo hoy resulta muy elocuente. "Qué grandes los socialistas. Llenan el público de El Hormiguero de afiliados del PSM y todos a aplaudir y besuquear al jefe en el descanso", comentaba. Cuando un seguidor suyo le decía que "en estas cosas nos dan mil vueltas", Ayuso respondía: "Son muy buenos. Se están dejando las palmas con cada respuesta". Efectivamente, ahí están los tuits de Ayuso:

