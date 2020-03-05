Varios partidos presentan una queja al Congreso por el "trato de favor" a Jusapol

madridActualizado:
Los partidos en el Congreso ERC, JxCat, EH-Bildu, la CUP, el BNG, Más País y Compromís han pedido a la Mesa del Congreso explicar el "trato de favor" que entienden que recibió el sindicato policial Jusapol, así como aclarar por qué no se facilitó que la diputada Laura Borràs "pudiese abandonar el Congreso con facilidad".
Borràs, portavoz del Grupo Plural en el Congreso, denunció este martes "agresiones verbales" que un grupo de concentrados de Jusapol le profirieron cuando se dirigía a coger un taxi tras saltarse un cordón policial, motivo por el cual pidió este miércoles a la presidenta de la Cámara, Meritxell Batet, recabar explicaciones.
En esa misma línea, los partidos nacionalistas y Más País han registrado una queja formal en la que muestran su "apoyo y solidaridad" con los cargos políticos y el personal técnico insultado en las inmediaciones de la Cámara y denuncian amenazas a diputados "de diferentes formaciones independentistas y de izquierdas".
"Consideramos muy grave que se haya permitido a los manifestantes ultras de Jusapol rebasar el cordón policial y bloquear las entradas y salidas del Congreso de los Diputados, profiriendo amenazas con las caras tapadas con pasamontañas y máscaras, con grilletes, petardos y bengalas, y vertiendo amenazas explícitas como "somos la Policía y la Guardia Civil, vais a tener guerra", indica la queja.
También denuncian estas formaciones que "nunca antes a ningún colectivo se le había permitido manifestarse de esta manera" por lo que entienden que ha habido un "trato a favor" a los policías.
Estos partidos piden al Congreso que exija responsabilidades a los servicios del Congreso "por permitir esta grave situación y por su negativa para facilitar que la diputada Laura Borràs pudiese abandonar el Congreso con facilidad".
