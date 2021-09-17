Estás leyendo: El PCE homenajeará a Julio Anguita en un acto con la presencia del ministro Alberto Garzón

El PCE homenajeará a Julio Anguita en un acto con la presencia del ministro Alberto Garzón 

Al evento asistirá la familia de Anguita y se celebrará en la fiesta del centenario del partido en Rivas Vaciamadrid, el sábado 25 de septiembre

Julio Anguita
Julio Anguita en las Marchas de la Dignidad de 2016. Jesús Prieto / Europa Press

madrid

La Fiesta del PCE, que conmemora en esta edición el centenario del partido, acogerá un gran acto de homenaje a su militancia, con especial recuerdo a quien fuera su secretario general, Julio Anguita, fallecido en 2020.

Será la primera edición de este encuentro tras el fallecimiento del también coordinador federal de IU. Por ello, el PCE quiere recordar su legado político y su figura con un acto en el que participará el actual coordinador de IU y ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón.

A este homenaje asistirá también la familia de Anguita y se celebrará en el escenario central de la Fiesta, en el Auditorio Miguel Ríos de Rivas Vaciamadrid, el sábado 25 de septiembre.

Tras el acto, el PCE celebrará su tradicional mitin político en el que interviene el secretario general, Enrique Santiago.

Pablo Iglesias y ministros de UP

En otro acto, y también junto a Enrique Santiago, participará Pablo Iglesias. Será el primer acto político que protagonice el ex líder de Unidas Podemos. Los ministros de Unidas Podemos reunirá a un importante elenco de personalidades de la política, evidenciando el peso del PCE en este momento en España.

Entre ellos, y además de Garzón, estarán los demás ministras de Unidas Podemos: Yolanda Díaz, Ione Belarra e Irene Montero.

