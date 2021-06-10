madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá el próximo lunes con el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, en Bruselas. La reunión, que será la primera entre ambos mandatarios, se producirá en el marco de la cumbre de la OTAN.
El objetivo es que ambos líderes puedan conocerse y conversar durante unos minutos. Se trata de una cita con una gran importancia para impulsar las relaciones entre ambos países y que ha sido calificada de alto nivel.
Según ha revelado La Sexta, esta reunión se produce tras una conversación entre el jefe de Gabinete de Presidencia, Iván Redondo, y su homólogo estadounidense Ron Klain. Ambos llegaron a la conclusión de que había que impulsar las relaciones entre EEUU y España, por lo que ya están preparando ese encuentro con mucha discreción.
Habrá ampliación...
