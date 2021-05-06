madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de España se suma al apoyo de suspender las patentes de la vacunas contra la covid-19. La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en una entrevista en Onda Cero, ha asegurado que esa propuesta la puso encima de la mesa el presidente Pedro Sánchez. Calvo ha defendido que la crisis sanitaria requiere de una respuesta de este tipo: "O nos salvamos todos o no se salva nadie", añadía.
La mandataria ha remarcado la importancia de que todos estemos vacunados y ha celebrado la deriva del presidente de Estados, Joe Biden, al expresar su apoyo a la liberación de las patentes de las vacunas propuesta por algunos países a la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC). La representante del Ejecutivo central considera que el nuevo inquilino de la Casa Blanca "le ha venido muy bien al mundo".
De esta forma, España también apuesta por esta medida reclamada por países con rentas bajas y medias y respaldada por grandes potencias y organizaciones interrelaciones, pero que tiene la oposición de las grandes farmacéuticas amparadas en la Federación Internacional de Fabricantes y Asociaciones Farmacéuticas (IFPMA), el lobby que presiona a la Comisión Europea para que no apoye esta propuesta.
Sin embargo, la presidenta de la Comisión, Ursula Von der Leyen, ya ha anunciado que están dispuestos a evaluar la iniciativa, sobre todo, tras el apoyo expreso de Estados Unidos.
