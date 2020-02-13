madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha convocado al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en la Moncloa el próximo lunes para abordar los retos de la nueva legislatura. Será la primera vez que se reúnen desde que Sánchez fue investido presidente el pasado mes de enero. El socialista necesita al PP para pactar la renovación de órganos constitucionales como el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), el Defensor del Pueblo y RTVE.
Fuentes populares destacan que la reunión se enmarca "dentro del respeto institucional" y que Casado acude al Palacio de la Moncloa "con la intención de que el gobierno socialista vuelva a las posiciones de moderación y centralidad". Desde Génova ya avanzan que en este encuentro el líder de la oposición "mostrará su preocupación al presidente por la degradación institucional que se ha producido en este mes de gobierno de coalición, abordará la cuestión de Catalunya y le trasladará la preocupación de los españoles por la actual situación de frenazo económico y deterioro del empleo que se vive en España".
En la sesión de control al Gobierno, Sánchez reclamó a Casado que se sumase "al diálogo y al acuerdo" durante los próximos cuatro años. "Haga usted oposición de Estado y no sea el eco de la ultraderecha", le espetó. El último encuentro entre ambos se produjo el pasado mes de diciembre durante la ronda de contactos del Gobierno, en la que el conservador ratificó el 'no' de su partido a la investidura.
Casado está manteniendo un tono duro hacia Sánchez en esta legislatura, amenazando con emplear la vía judicial para frenar determinadas actividades capitaneadas por el Ejecutivo de coalición.
