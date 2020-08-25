Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez realizará una "comparecencia institucional" tras el Consejo de Ministros

El presidente del Gobierno hará balance de los crecientes brotes de coronavirus y de las últimas medidas adoptadas por algunas comunidades autónomas. También hablará del inicio del curso escolar.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la habitual comparecencia antes de las vacaciones, en el Palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/Chema Moya
Hoy, primer Consejo de Ministros tras las vacaciones. Pedro Sánchez preside en Moncloa una reunión que va a estar centrada en los rebrotes de coronavirus.

Público | efe

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, realizará al término del Consejo de Ministros que se celebra este martes en el Palacio de La Moncloa una "comparecencia institucional" a la que seguirá una rueda de prensa. 

Fuentes gubernamentales han avanzado la intención del jefe del Ejecutivo de comparecer públicamente al término de la reunión del gabinete en la que, previsiblemente, hará balance de los crecientes brotes de coronavirus y de las últimas medidas adoptadas por algunas comunidades autónomas para frenar su ascenso. Esta comparecencia, la primera tras su regreso del periodo vacacional, se produce en una semana en la que han arreciado las críticas por parte del PP.

Desde el pasado viernes se registraron más de 19.000 nuevos casos en toda España, según los últimos datos ofrecidos por el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencia Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, quien ha reconocido que hay "un cierto nivel de transmisión comunitaria" en el país.

La comparecencia de Sánchez tras presidir el Consejo de Ministros, que no se reunía desde el 4 de agosto, servirá para inaugurar el nuevo ciclo político marcado por el avance del coronavirus, el inicio del curso escolar y la posición de la coalición del Gobierno ante la petición de explicaciones de la oposición al vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias sobre la financiación de Podemos.

