Público
Público

Pedro Sánchez respalda a Carmen Montón: "Ha hecho un gran trabajo y lo va a seguir haciendo" 

A su salida de la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Senado se ha mostrado decidido a sostener a la ministra de Sanidad.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez en el senado

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, interviene durante la sesión de control del Gobierno que tiene lugar esta tarde en el Senado. EFE/Kiko Huesca

El Presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez,  a la salida de la sesión de control en el Senado se ha parado ante la nube de periodistas que le esperaba para preguntarle por Carmen Montón. Antes casi de que ninguno de las decenas de periodistas llegara a formular la pregunta, ha declarado: "Sobre esta cuestión diré lo siguiente: Carmen Montón está haciendo un trabajo extraordinario como ministra de sanidad. En menos de 100 días  se ha recuperado la universalidad de la sanidad; el pasado  viernes, incluso, se puso en marcha la tramitación de una ley muy importante para este Gobierno, la ley que lucha contra la violencia contra los menores, la violencia infantil, y, en definitiva, lo que ha estado haciendo los últimos meses  es recuperar y avanzar en los derechos de la salud pública. Por tanto lo único que tiene que decir este Gobierno es que la ministra está haciendo un extraordinario trabajo." 
Después ha intentado avanzar entre la nube de micrófonos y de teléfonos móviles y ante la avalancha de preguntas sobre si tendrá que dimitir ha rematado con un: "Ha hecho un gran trabajo y lo va a seguir haciendo". 
La vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, a la salida también, mucho más escueta, ha dicho a los micrófonos:  la ministra "sigue al frente de sus responsabilidades de gobierno."

Etiquetas