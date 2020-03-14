Estás leyendo: Peluquerías y tintes, abiertos por motivos de higiene y para no alterar la vida cotidiana

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Estado de alarma por coronavirus Peluquerías y tintes, abiertos por motivos de higiene y para no alterar la vida cotidiana

El motivo de mantener abiertos estos establecimientos se basan en razones de higiene y en la intención de alterar solo lo mínimo posible la vida de la gente.

Hombre siendo afeitado en una peluquería retro /REUTERS
Hombre siendo afeitado en una peluquería retro /REUTERS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

efe

La decisión de incluir entre los negocios que permanecerán abiertos pese al estado de alarma las peluquerías y las tintorerías, que ha sorprendido a muchos ciudadanos, se explica según fuentes del Gobierno por razones de higiene y por la intención de alterar solo lo mínimo posible la vida de la gente.

Hay personas que no tiene lavadora en casa y no pueden lavar a más de 60 grados, como es recomendable para la ropa, sábanas y toallas de las personas contagiadas o con síntomas.

Esa es una de las razones que dan las fuentes para excluir a estas actividades del cierre de los comercios, junto a las peluquerías. Respecto a las peluquerías, el Gobierno atiende en este caso al hecho de que se han convertido para muchas personas mayores en parte fundamental de su aseo, ya que no pueden lavarse la cabeza, así como una rutina de su vida cotidiana, que se pretende alterar solo lo imprescindible para frenar la expansión del virus.

En ambos casos, las fuentes del Gobierno precisan que se trata de perjudicar lo menos posible al pequeño comercio.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú