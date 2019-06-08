El PNV sacrifica a su candidato rebelde en Irún para salvar el pacto con el PSE

Xabier Iridoy dijo que llegaría hasta el final, pero su camino ha terminado una semana antes de alcanzar la meta. El líder del PNV en Irún ha tenido que dar finalmente un paso al costado, de manera que no intentará arrebatarle la alcaldía a su rival número uno, el actual regidor socialista José Antonio Santano. La pésima relación que mantienen ambos ha hecho tambalear, al menos durante unas horas, el acuerdo global entre PNV y PSE.
El anuncio –y la calma- ha llegado este sábado por la mañana desde los estudios de Radio Euskadi, donde el responsable del PNV en Gipuzkoa, Joseba Egibar, ha aprovechado su participación en el programa “Parlamento en las ondas” para dar la noticia: en la noche del viernes, la dirección de la formación nacionalista en Irún –segundo municipio más poblado del territorio guipuzcoano- había decidido retirarse de la batalla por la alcaldía.
Hasta al menos 48 horas antes, Iridoy prometía que nada de esto ocurriría. Por el contrario, el concejal nacionalista aseguraba a Público que llegaría “hasta el final” en su intento por desbancar a Santano y acceder al gobierno local. Para ello, el PNV –con siete concejales, tres menos que el PSE- necesitaba el apoyo de Elkarrekin Podemos (cuatro ediles) y EH Bildu (tres representantes). El PP obtuvo allí un concejal.
En ese contexto, el PSE anunció el viernes que no continuaría adelante con las conversaciones para cerrar el “pacto global” si el PNV no frenaba a Iridoy. Frente a esa situación, los nacionalistas optaron por desactivar la candidatura de su representante en Irún, quien incluso había iniciado una ronda de contactos con Elkarrekin Podemos y EH Bildu para tratar de construir una mayoría alternativa al actual alcalde.
Malas relaciones
La cosa viene de lejos. Tras las municipales de 2015, Iridoy formó parte del equipo de gobierno de Santano, ocupando la concejalía de Urbanismo. Sin embargo, el pacto a nivel local entre ambas formaciones saltó por los aires en enero de 2018, cuando el alcalde retiró su confianza al edil del PNV por sus desavenencias en torno a la gestión de un proyecto urbanístico en la ciudad. Iridoy acabó llevando el asunto a los juzgados, ya que sintió que el regidor había puesto en duda su transparencia. De aquellos barros estos lodos.
