El pacto, que debe ser ratificado este jueves por las ejecutivas de ambos partidos, se basa en "la reactivación económica y la generación de empleo, sobre la base de más y mejor autogobierno".

Idoia Mendia, secretaria general del PSE, junto al lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu y el presidente del PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, en una foto de archivo. EFE
efe

Vitoria

El PNV y el PSE han alcanzado un principio de acuerdo para repetir su coalición en el Gobierno vasco, que debe ser ratificado este jueves por ambas ejecutivas, según fuentes de ambos partidos.

Las conversaciones, llevadas a cabo con gran discreción, han culminado en este principio de acuerdo, basado en "la reactivación económica y la generación de empleo desde la defensa de los servicios públicos y las políticas sociales, sobre la base de más y mejor autogobierno". 

