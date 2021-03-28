Estás leyendo: La Policía expedienta a dos agentes que dieron una paliza a una mujer en Benidorm por no llevar mascarilla

Los agentes se abalanzaron sobre una mujer para tratar de reducirla tras su negativa a colocarse la mascarilla.

Imagen de la detención de una mujer en Benidorm.
Imagen de la detención de una mujer en Benidorm.

La Policía Nacional ha abierto un expediente a dos agentes del cuerpo para determinar si su actuación a la hora de reducir a una mujer que no llevaba mascarilla en Benidorm (Alicante) fue desproporcionada, según han confirmado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno a Europa Press.

Los agentes se abalanzaron sobre una mujer para tratar de reducirla tras su negativa a colocarse la mascarilla. En un vídeo que circula a través de las redes sociales se observa cómo uno de ellos le propina una patada para tirarla al suelo y, posteriormente, la golpean en varias ocasiones con la porra.

Ante esta situación, la Policía Nacional ha puesto el asunto a disposición judicial para determinar si hubo una actuación desproporcionada, tras tomar declaración a los dos agentes como imputados.

