Estás leyendo: Las portavoces de UP acusan a Vox de "crear el caos" y sembrar el "odio": "No pueden vivir sin fango"

Público
Público

Moción de censura Las portavoces de UP acusan a Vox de "crear el caos" y sembrar el "odio": "No pueden vivir sin fango"

En la segunda jornada de debate de la moción de censura de Santiago Abascal, cuatro diputadas de Unidas Podemos cargan contra la ultraderecha y reivindican la lucha contra la violencia machista, que niega Vox. 

La diputada de Podemos Sofía Fernández Castañón. EUROPA PRESS
La diputada de Podemos Sofía Fernández Castañón. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Alejandro lópez de miguel

Frente al discurso de Vox, que niega la violencia machista como fenómeno estructural, cuatro diputadas de Unidas Podemos han reivindicado este jueves la lucha del feminismo por lograr la igualdad de derechos, pero también el cumplimiento de los derechos humanos. 

En la segunda jornada de debate de la moción de censura de la ultraderecha, en el Congreso de los Diputados, las parlamentarias del grupo confederal Unidas Podemos - En Comú Podem- Galicia en Común han acusado a Vox de buscar "poner en riesgo la convivencia y crear el caos", en palabras de la diputada Aina Vidal (En Comú Podem): "Necesitan fango, si no no pueden vivir". 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público